Bears admit even more free agent mistakes

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace already had to swallow hard and admit defeat, when he decided to cut the guy he planned on being his starting quarterback.

It got a little worse Wednesday, as he added the guy he planned that quarterback throwing to and another of last year’s targets.

The Bears made official the anticipated release of quarterback Mike Glennon, but they also announced they were cutting wide receiver Markus Wheaton and cornerback Marcus Cooper.

Wheaton signed two-year, $11 million contract, and responded with three receptions for 41 yards.

Cooper at least played in 15 games, so they sort of got their money’s worth for the three-year, $16 million deal he signed last March.

Not really.

That Pace is still making decisions for anyone after his checkered record in free agency is a minor miracle, but if his latest moves (paying Allen Robinson a pile, along with Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel) don’t pan out, he won’t get many more chances.