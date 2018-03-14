Bengals announce Cordy Glenn trade

Getty Images

About a dozen trades that have been agreed upon in the last couple months will be announced this afternoon. Cincinnati was the first team to announce it — technically before it became official.

The Bengals announced at noon ET that they had officially traded for offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. Technically the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET, which is why other teams are holding off on announcing the trades that have been agreed upon in recent weeks.

The terms of the trade will include the Bengals sending the Bills the 12th pick in the draft for Glenn and the 21st pick, as well as the Bills shipping a fifth-round pick to Cincinnati and the Bengals shipping a sixth-round pick to Buffalo.

When he arrives in Cincinnati, Glenn should immediately upgrade the Bengals’ offensive line. For the Bills, the trade is all about amassing more draft capital as they attempt to move up for one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.