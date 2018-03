Getty Images

The Bengals have a lot of work to do. But they have to have a punter, and now they do.

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals have re-signed punter Kevin Huber as he was becoming a free agent.

That brings Huber back for his 10th season in Cincinnati, and keeps together their special teams core.

He joined the Bengals as their fifth-round pick in 2009, and has played his entire career there.