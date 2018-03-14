Bills announce trades, Julian Stanford signing

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t wait long after the 2018 league year started to announce the previously reported trades of left tackle Cordy Glenn and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Glenn is headed to the Bengals in a deal that landed the Bills the No. 12 pick in the first round and a sixth-round pick. They’ll send the No. 21 pick and a fifth-round selection back to Cincinnati. They’ll also pick up the first pick in the third round from the Browns in exchange for Taylor.

The Bills also confirmed the signings of free agent safety Rafael Bush, defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. They had previously announced their new deal with defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

In addition to those moves, the Bills announced that they have signed linebacker Julian Stanford to a two-year deal. Stanford had 19 tackles while playing in every game for the Jets last season. Stanford’s primary role came on special teams.