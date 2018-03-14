Bills release Anquan Boldin from reserve-retired list

Getty Images

Anquan Boldin expressed some interest in playing somewhere else last year, but the Bills squatted on his rights for fear he’d sign with a division rival.

Now, he’s free to resume playing if he wants to.

Per the league’s daily transaction wire, the Bills released the veteran wide receiver from the reserve-retired list.

Boldin signed with the Bills last summer, but retired in August after less than two weeks in their camp. In October, he asked the team for permission to discuss a trade, but the Bills declined, saying they expected he would “stay retired.”

Boldin has remained busy with his humanitarian work, and there’s no indication he wants to resume his career. But if he wants to, and if some team wants a 37-year-old wideout with 1,076 career receptions, he’s available.