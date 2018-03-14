Brees has $20.7 million in 2018 base cash

Getty Images

The below-market deal signed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees is even more below-market than believed.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Brees’ contract includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and a $10.2 million base salary in 2018. That’s $20.7 million in base compensation.

Brees also can earn up to $3.3 million in incentives. Without knowing the triggers, it’s hard to know how easy or hard it will be to hit the numbers.

If the $3.3 million in incentives are classified as “likely to be earned” (which doesn’t mean they are actually likely to be earned), Brees’ cap number for 2018 will be $24.75 million.

Per Yates, the cap number in 2018 is due to be $33.5 million, which could force the Saints to make a difficult decision if they notice any decline in Brees as he approaches his 40th birthday next January.