Broncos bringing Delvin Breaux in for a physical

The Broncos may not be finished adding cornerback help.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are bringing former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux in for a physical.

If he passes, they’re expected to sign.

Breaux showed promise with the Saints before injuries derailed his career. His broken fibula became a two-year issue, and he wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent. While he’s far from certain to return to form, he’s played well in the past and shouldn’t be expensive.

The Broncos signed Tramaine Brock earlier today, to help cover for trading Aqib Talib.