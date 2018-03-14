Broncos to sign Tramaine Brock to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Broncos have made a move to shore up their cornerback group following the trade of Aqib Talib.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team will sign Tramaine Brock to a one-year deal. Brock stands to make $4 million under the terms of the deal.

Brock played 11 games for the Vikings last season after being traded to Minnesota by the Seahawks. He opened the offseason as a member of the 49ers, but was released after an arrest on domestic violence charges. Those charges were later dismissed.

Brock was a starter in his final two seasons with the 49ers, but didn’t see the field much with the Vikings. He’ll join Chris Harris and Bradley Roby at corner with Talib heading to the Rams.