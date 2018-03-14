Browns add tight end Darren Fells to early haul

Getty Images

The Browns continue their breakneck pace in free agency, you know, before free agency starts.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the latest addition is tight end Darren Fells, who has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal.

Fells provides a solid blocking complement to 2017 first-rounder David Njoku. He caught 17 passes 177 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Lions, alongside Eric Ebron.

The Browns have remade their offense in the last week (as they should have), trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and signing players ranging from running back Carlos Hyde and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and Donald Stephenson, with more moves possible. They have reportedly made inquiries about left tackle Nate Solder, a fallback position if Joe Thomas decides to retire.