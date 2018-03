Getty Images

The Browns continue their aggressive work in free agency, spending up all that cap room Sashi Brown left them.

The latest addition is Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The 27-year-old Carrie joins a raft of new faces in the Cleveland secondary, joining safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Carrie was the Raiders’ top corner last year, and his ability to play in the slot gives them another versatile piece.