Browns bringing in Chiefs corner Terrance Mitchell

Getty Images

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey reached back to his Kansas City days for his latest signing.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are signing Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a three-year, $12 million deal.

Mitchell started 11 games for the Chiefs the last two years, after joining their practice squad during the 2016 season. A former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys, he has also spent time with the Texans, Cowboys, and Bears.

Mitchell is the latest addition to a busy week for the Browns, and probably won’t be the last newcomer in the next few hours.