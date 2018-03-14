Browns expected to sign Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

Running back Carlos Hyde played his college football at Ohio State and he’s reportedly heading back to the state to continue his professional career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are expected to sign Hyde once free agency opens on Wednesday afternoon. It is set to be a three-year deal worth more than $15 million with Hyde earning $6 million for the 2018 season.

Hyde, who joined the 49ers as a second-round pick in 2014, is coming off a 16-start season that saw him run 240 times for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught a career-high 59 passes after catching 50 over his first three seasons in the league.

He’ll join Duke Johnson in the Browns backfield and will be part of an offense that’s also adding wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a pair of trades.