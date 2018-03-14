Buccaneers add Mitch Unrein to defensive line

Getty Images

Beau Allen won’t be the only new face on the defensive line in Tampa.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers have also agreed to a deal with former Broncos and Bears defensive lineman Mitch Unrein. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that the deal is for three years and $10.5 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Unrein started 21 of the 39 games he played for the Bears over the last three seasons. He had 76 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his time in Chicago and also played 54 games for the Broncos over the first four years of his career.

Unrein also made a cameo appearance on offense for the Broncos in a 2012 game against his new team. He caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Manning in a 31-23 Denver win.