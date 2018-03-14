Buccaneers signing kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

The Buccaneers tried finding a kicker by trading up to draft one in the second round, and that didn’t work. So signing one the first day of free agency has to be worth a shot.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are signing Jets free agent Chandler Catanzaro.

Catanzaro hit 25-of-30 field goals for the Jets last year, and he’s a career 84.4 percenter on field goals.

He spent his first three years with the Cardinals.

The Bucs cycled through a number of kickers last year after pulling the plug on the Roberto Aguayo experiment, with Nick Folk and Patrick Murray getting them through the season.