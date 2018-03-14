Buccaneers signing kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Buccaneers tried finding a kicker by trading up to draft one in the second round, and that didn’t work. So signing one the first day of free agency has to be worth a shot.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are signing Jets free agent Chandler Catanzaro.

Catanzaro hit 25-of-30 field goals for the Jets last year, and he’s a career 84.4 percenter on field goals.

He spent his first three years with the Cardinals.

The Bucs cycled through a number of kickers last year after pulling the plug on the Roberto Aguayo experiment, with Nick Folk and Patrick Murray getting them through the season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Buccaneers signing kicker Chandler Catanzaro

  1. Hopefully this guy can stabilize their kicking situation. It’s been a mess down there since Connor Barth messed up his knee at that charity basketball game so many years ago.

  2. I thought Patrick Murray actually did a nice job last year. I am just so glad that our AC/DC loving GM once again feels that on day one of FA the most important way to improve a 5-11 team with a college rated defense is to go sign a KICKER!!!!! Every frickin day that goes by it is harder and harder to be a Bucs fan!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!