Getty Images

Andre Smith might be beyond his days as a top tackle, but he’s still useful.

The Cardinals obviously think so, as they just signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bengals were hoping to play him at guard last year but he ended up starting at tackle again, and was solid as a run-blocker.

The former No. 6 overall pick gives the Cardinals some versatility and an option behind tackles D.J. Humphries and Jared Veldheer.