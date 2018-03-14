Cardinals cutting Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

The Cardinals and Tyrann Mathieu had talked about re-working his contract, but in the end they were too far apart.

Mathieu has been informed he’s getting cut, Jay Glazer of FOX reports.

The 25-year-old Mathieu had played two years of the five-year, $62.5 million contract he signed before the 2016 season. He’s still a good player and he started all 16 games last year, but he’s not a player the Cardinals wanted to pay like one of the elite defensive backs in the NFL.

Mathieu will now become an unrestricted free agent, and he’ll undoubtedly have a market for him. Several teams will see him as a player who can help their secondary, even if he doesn’t necessarily fit into what every team does in its secondary.