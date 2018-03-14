Case Keenum gets $36 million over two years

Getty Images

The numbers are in on the new deal signed by quarterback Case Keenum in Denver. For a guy who made $2 million last year in Minnesota, he’s gotten a dramatic increase in his compensation.

It’s a two-year, $36 million deal, with all $36 million guaranteed for injury. Of that amount, $25 million is fully guaranteed.

That’s an average of $18 million, matching the average value of Blake Bortles‘ deal in Jacksonville. But Keenum is committed for only two years. So if he has a solid 2018 in Denver, the Broncos may feel compelled to extend the contract before getting into the franchise-tag dance in 2020.

The contract also includes a total of $2 million in incentives, tied to team achievements not individual performance.

The deal makes him clearly the guy for 2018. If he plays like he did in 2017, he’ll likely be the guy in 2019 and beyond.