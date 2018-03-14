Case Keenum thanks Minnesota for making a Texas boy feel at home

March 14, 2018
After one outstanding season in Minnesota, Case Keenum is moving on to Denver. But while the Vikings prioritized acquiring Kirk Cousins over keeping Keenum, he’s showing no bitterness as he leaves town.

Keenum posted a message to Vikings fans today, thanking them for his one year in Minnesota, which started with Keenum on the bench but ended with Keenum leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you Minnesota,” Keenum wrote. “Some of the most incredible, crazy, miraculous moments of my life happened this past year. Couldn’t have happened without y’all. Made this Texas boy feel right at home.”

Keenum finished his one season in Minnesota with a 98.3 passer rating (higher than Cousins had in Washington) and played well enough to prove he’s an NFL starter. Even if he has to start in Denver, not Minnesota.

6 responses to "Case Keenum thanks Minnesota for making a Texas boy feel at home

  2. What a great season to behold. I wish Keenum well and hope Spielman and Zimmer know what they are doing. It’s going to be a stress filled season ahead.

  3. Case, McKinnon, Teddy and so on. All these recent former Vikings speak so kindly of the organization and the people of Minnesota. Just goes to show what a class act the Vikings and the good people of Minnesota are! Wishing nothing but the best for all of these players.

  4. well, i guess he just should thank Minnesota—he got how many millions out of a storybook one-hit wonder season, after successive failures elsewhere?

    not in this life or the next will he ever be confused with Kurt Warner or Steve Young;

    more likely Mark Rypien or Vinny Testaverde;

  6. Right back at ya, Case!

    Happy to provide you with a life changing season. Wish you nothing but the best (except when/if we play you).

    Hope they ultimately give you a long term extension…

