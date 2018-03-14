Case Keenum thanks Minnesota for making a Texas boy feel at home

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
After one outstanding season in Minnesota, Case Keenum is moving on to Denver. But while the Vikings prioritized acquiring Kirk Cousins over keeping Keenum, he’s showing no bitterness as he leaves town.

Keenum posted a message to Vikings fans today, thanking them for his one year in Minnesota, which started with Keenum on the bench but ended with Keenum leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you Minnesota,” Keenum wrote. “Some of the most incredible, crazy, miraculous moments of my life happened this past year. Couldn’t have happened without y’all. Made this Texas boy feel right at home.”

Keenum finished his one season in Minnesota with a 98.3 passer rating (higher than Cousins had in Washington) and played well enough to prove he’s an NFL starter. Even if he has to start in Denver, not Minnesota.

  2. What a great season to behold. I wish Keenum well and hope Spielman and Zimmer know what they are doing. It’s going to be a stress filled season ahead.

  3. Case, McKinnon, Teddy and so on. All these recent former Vikings speak so kindly of the organization and the people of Minnesota. Just goes to show what a class act the Vikings and the good people of Minnesota are! Wishing nothing but the best for all of these players.

  well, i guess he just should thank Minnesota—he got how many millions out of a storybook one-hit wonder season, after successive failures elsewhere?

    not in this life or the next will he ever be confused with Kurt Warner or Steve Young;

    more likely Mark Rypien or Vinny Testaverde;

  6. Right back at ya, Case!

    Happy to provide you with a life changing season. Wish you nothing but the best (except when/if we play you).

    Hope they ultimately give you a long term extension…

  7. That’s why it’s so hard watching Case and Teddy go. Class acts who have big hearts and understand the definition of TEAM. I think my favorite moment of last season was the whole team and every Vikings fan in the stadium all stand up with huge genuine smiles when Bridgewater got his first chance to step on the field again in a game situation even if it was garbage time. Cousins has some big shoes to fill and I wish all of them the best.

  8. Bye, Case. 😥

    Watching you start the SKOL Chant after the Minneapolis Miracle play, and seeing you get the crowd hyped when Teddy went in for those few snaps, were a few of the things that really made you one of my favorite players in the NFL. A class-act that any organization should be proud to have on their roster.

  9. The guy earned his money with wins over some teams with winning records. He beat more teams with winning records in one year than the new guy did in his 7 years. Hope they made the right decision.

  10. “Thanks for making me feel at home” AKA “Thanks for kicking me out less than a year after I saved your season with high level QB play.”

  revelation123 says:

    “Thanks for making me feel at home” AKA “Thanks for kicking me out less than a year after I saved your season with high level QB play.”

    The Vikings honored 100% of their contract with Case – and provided him with the opportunity to sign a life changing contract (a good life change).

    Contrast that to the Packers – who cut a guy who had given the team 10 years of his life – not honoring the contract they had signed. All so they could make Aaron Rodgers (a guy that has 2 years left on his current contract) the highest paid player in the NFL…

  13. Keenum will never be forgotten. He had a great season but so did the team and the coaches. The Vikings aren’t about a quarterback. Unlike some teams thinking. This team is built from the bottom up. Enjoy your money Case, you earned every penny. The Vikings are moving forward.

  15. All the kid did was show up and play. Good season for him. Good timing and best of luck to a real competitor.

  16. I worked in Minnesota for a couple of weeks in the 90s. When i came home, the wife asked how it was there. I told her “the people are super nice. I liked it. I could see living there”.
    Except, it was around zero degrees the whole time i was there.
    Screw that. I’m staying in California.

  Liberalsruineverything says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:27 pm
    Keenum will never be forgotten. He had a great season but so did the team and the coaches. The Vikings aren’t about a quarterback. Unlike some teams thinking. This team is built from the bottom up. Enjoy your money Case, you earned every penny. The Vikings are moving forward

    ———
    Yeah – the Vikings are all about team over quarterback. That’s why they signed the most expensive QB contract in the history of the league. Makes sense.

  gtodriver says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Contrast that to the Packers – who cut a guy who had given the team 10 years of his life – not honoring the contract they had signed. All so they could make Aaron Rodgers (a guy that has 2 years left on his current contract) the highest paid player in the NFL…
    _____________________

    Now I know you like beating dead horses, but the Packers honored the contract just fine. They paid all the guaranteed money they owe. That is their only obligation.

    See the Packers don’t guarantee all the money in a contract (like other well-run football teams). They don’t need to lure free agents to the city like other teams, I guess.

