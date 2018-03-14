Chad Henne will visit Titans

Getty Images

With the quarterback market pretty well drained, there appears to be a battle developing over Chad Henne.

Henne, whom the Dolphins have shown interest in bringing back, has a visit scheduled with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henne has spent the past five seasons in Jacksonville after four years in Miami, which made him a second-round pick in 2008.

The 32-year-old quarterback has gone 18-35 as a starter in the NFL. He has thrown 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

Despite that, Henne’s market appears more robust than that of AJ McCarron.