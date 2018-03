Getty Images

The Chargers are being subtle about this, unlike other teams, but they’re still making moves.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are signing Broncos tight end Virgil Green.

The 29-year-old Green caught just 14 passes last year, but that’s not really his job.

He’s primarily a blocker, and his physical style will help the Chargers in ways that might not be quite as flashy as other moves made.