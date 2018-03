Getty Images

The Chargers aren’t making big moves, but they’re trying to shore up weak spots.

The team announced they had re-signed veteran tackle Michael Schofield to a two-year deal.

Schofield was claimed off waivers from the Broncos just before the start of the regular season, and played in 15 games for the Chargers. He started five games last year.

The former Broncos third-rounder started 29 games in Denver in 2015 and 2016, including the Super Bowl.