Chargers re-sign Adrian Phillips

The Chargers came into the offseason with a pair of safeties headed for free agency, but they’ve reached a new deal with one of them.

The team announced that they have re-signed Adrian Phillips to a one-year deal. Phillips was set to be a restricted free agent had they not come to an agreement.

Phillips has been with the Chargers since 2014, but saw an uptick in playing time over the last two seasons. He played just under half the defensive snaps last season and finished the year with 63 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Tre Boston is set for unrestricted free agency while fellow starter Jahleel Addae remains under contract in Los Angeles.