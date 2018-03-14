Chiefs call trade of Marcus Peters “the right move”

Getty Images

When talk of a potential trade of cornerback Marcus Peters emerged, no one believed it. It’s now officially happened.

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that Peters, a first-round pick in 2015, will head to the Rams for a fourth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019.

“I’d like to thank Marcus for his contributions to our team the past three seasons,” coach Andy Reid said in a press release. “We felt this was the right move for our team and also for Marcus at this time.”

G.M. Brett Veach added his two cents on the move as well.

“After a thorough evaluation of our roster we decided it was in the best interest for us and for Marcus to move in different directions,” Veach said. “We appreciate Marcus’ contributions to our football team and wish him the best of luck as he continues his playing career.”

Those high-road quotes drip with an unspoken sense that there’s more to the story. Maybe someday we’ll know what it is.