Chiefs G.M. expects Dee Ford to remain with team this season

Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said he expects outside linebacker Dee Ford back with the team this season, via multiple tweets.

Ford underwent surgery on his back three months ago with an expected six-month rehab. It’s “highly unlikely” Ford would pass a physical, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports, but Veach indicated Ford’s rehab is ahead of schedule.

“I think he’ll be 100 percent by April 1,” Veach said, via Cody Tapp of Kansas City’s SportsRadio 810. Veach added he expects a “great year” from Ford.

Ford enters the final year of his contract with an $8.7 million base salary, which is guaranteed for injury. He played only six games with two sacks last season.

For his four-year career, Ford has 17.5 sacks.