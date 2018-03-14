Chiefs hang onto Jarvis Jenkins

Getty Images

The Chiefs are actually keeping some people who played defense for them last year.

According to a tweet from his agent, defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins is returning to the team.

The 29-year-old Jenkins, a former second-rounder from Washington, landed with the Chiefs midseason in 2016 and has become a steady rotational lineman. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The Chiefs have undergone a massive change, trading cornerback Marcus Peters and cutting linebacker Derrick Johnson and pass-rusher Tamba Hali already.