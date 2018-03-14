Cody Davis leaves Rams to sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

Safety Cody Davis has agreed to terms with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Davis spent five seasons with the Rams, becoming a core special teams player and reliable defensive back in the substitution packages. He played 118 snaps on special teams and 280 on defense in 2017, missing nine games with injuries.

In his five seasons with the Rams, Davis made two interceptions, seven pass breakups and 43 tackles.

He was a solid signing for the Jaguars, with Davis expected to carve out a role as a reliable backup in the secondary and as special teams ace.