Colts tender all four of their exclusive rights free agents

The Colts will hold onto the rights of all four of their exclusive rights free agents after tendering them with contracts before the start of the new league year.

Cornerback Chris Milton, long snapper Luke Rhodes, tight end Erik Swoope and guard Jeremy Vujnovich received the tenders. That ties them to the Colts, although the deals are not guaranteed in the event the Colts decide to part ways with them down the road.

Vujnovich started every game at left guard for the Colts and played every offensive snap over the course of the season while Rhodes also saw action in every game last year. Milton played in 14 games and saw most of his action on special teams.

Swoope missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. The former college basketball player had 16 catches in 2016.