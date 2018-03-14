Cowboys either are or aren’t interested in Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Seahawks are interested in Ndamukong Suh, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports. However, her co-worker, Josina Anderson, almost immediately refuted the first part of Russini’s tweet.

“I’m told the #Cowboys do not currently have interest in Suh, per source,” Anderson tweeted.

The Cowboys being interested in Suh does not make sense given their recent history in free agency. Cornerback Brandon Carr was the last free agent from another team the Cowboys committed huge money to, signing him to a five-year, $50.1 million deal in 2012.

Dallas has sat out free agency thus far, not signing a single free agent from another team.

Suh will have interest, including possibly from the Seahawks, but interest from the Cowboys does not seem likely given their philosophy since 2013 of building through the draft.

The Dolphins released Suh on Wednesday, designating him a post-June 1 cut. He was slated to earn $17 million this year, with a cap number of $26.2 million.