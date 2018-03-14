Cowboys give David Irving the second-round tender

Getty Images

The Cowboys couldn’t afford to lose another key defensive piece, so they spent a little more money.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys used the second-round tender on restricted free agent defensive tackle David Irving.

That will pay him $2.914 million this year, but he seems worth it. Since he was undrafted, the Cowboys couldn’t risk using the low tender on him, which would have allowed another team to sign him away without compensation.

Despite playing just eight games because of injury and suspension, he recorded seven sacks last season.

The Cowboys are losing linebacker Anthony Hitchens to the Chiefs, but used the franchise tag to retain defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.