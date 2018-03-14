DeMarco Murray visiting the Seahawks today

Getty Images

The Seahawks missed out on Jonathan Stewart, so they appear intent on adding a running back on the wrong side of 30 who averaged on the wrong side of 4.0 yards per carry last year.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Titans running back DeMarco Murray is visiting Seattle today.

Murray led the league in rushing with 1,845 yards. But that was in 2014. Last year, he gained 659 yards on 184 carries (3.6 yards per attempt) in a timeshare with Derrick Henry.

The Seahawks need an upgrade in the backfield, and might continue to if they add Murray.

Stewart (30 years old, 3.4 yards per carry in 2017) signed with the Giants earlier this week after visiting the Lions and Seahawks.