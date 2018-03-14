Report: Demario Davis agrees to three-year, $24 million deal with Saints

Getty Images

Demario Davis has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints, including $18 million guaranteed, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

The former Jets linebacker earned a big pay day with his 2017 season when he made 135 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, 15 quarterback hits and three pass breakups.

Davis, 29, has played six seasons, five with the Jets. He spent 2016 in Cleveland.

Originally a third-round pick of the Jets in 2012, he has started 79 of 80 games the past five seasons. For his career, Davis has made 572 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

He will help a Saints defense that saw improvement last season in finishing 17th in yards allowed.