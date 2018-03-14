Denico Autry will sign with the Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have been fairly quiet over the last few days, but they landed their first free agent of the offseason on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they will sign former Raiders defensive end Denico Autry. It’s a three-year deal worth up to $17.8 million.

Autry signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2014 and wound up starting 18 games over the last three years. He’s shown some pass rushing ability over that span with five sacks for Oakland last season and 10.5 overall.

Autry will join the likes of Henry Anderson, Johnathan Hankins, Al Woods and Margus Hunt up front in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ season in Indianapolis.