Diddy, Stephen Curry part of ownership group vying for Panthers

Getty Images

One of the ownership groups hoping to purchase the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson has a pair of high-profile minority investors.

According to David Newton of ESPN.com, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and NBA star guard Stephen Curry are both a part of Michael Rubin’s ownership group seeking to purchase the Panthers.

Rubin, the owner of online retailer Fanatics, is the whale of the group seeking to buy the team from Richardson, who announced he was selling the team amid allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct from former employees.

Diddy and Curry each expressed their desire to be a part of an effort to buy the team in the wake of Richardson’s announcement. Curry grew up in Charlotte and is a big Panthers fan. He took part in the pregame ceremonies to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. as the Panthers prepared to play the Denver Broncos.

Rubin, David Tepper and Ben Navarro are the lead financial entities of the three groups officially in the running to purchase the franchise. Rubin also has ownership stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Crystal Palace of the Premier League.

Tepper has a stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he would have to part with to take control of the Panthers.