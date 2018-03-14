Dolphins create $17.8 million in cap space with restructurings

Getty Images

Trading and cutting players aren’t the only ways to address salary issues on a cap-strapped team. The can can still be kicked by restructuring deals.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have created $17.8 million in cap space by restructuring veteran contracts.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill dropped his cap number from $19.8 million to $8.6 million, creating $11.2 million in cap space. That $11.2 million will apply to future years.

The other $6.6 million came from the restructuring of safety Reshad Jones’ deal.