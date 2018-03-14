Dolphins interested in bringing back Chad Henne

Getty Images

There aren’t many quarterbacks still available in free agency, but the Dolphins would like to bring in a veteran backup, and so they’re going to the well.

Chad Henne, who has been with the Jaguars the last six seasons but was once the Dolphins’ starter, could be heading back to Miami. The Dolphins are interested in Henne, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The 32-year-old Henne hasn’t started a game since 2014, so it’s hard to say how much he has left. But in today’s NFL a backup quarterback is worth a couple million bucks or so, and Henne will probably have multiple teams offering him that.

Last year Ryan Tannehill missed the entire season with a knee injury, and the Dolphins brought in Jay Cutler to start ahead of Matt Moore. This year both Cutler and Moore are free agents. Tannehill should be back, and the Dolphins may draft a quarterback as well.