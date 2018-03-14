Dolphins release Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins continue to reshape their roster by moving on from some players who have joined the team as free agents in recent years.

Officially out are defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Julius Thomas. Both moves were expected.

Suh signed on the first day of free agency three years ago, and he made $60 million fully guaranteed since then. He was due to earn $17 million this year, but a cap number of $26.2 million was too much for the Dolphins. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 released, allowing $13.1 million of a $22.2 million cap hit to be pushed into 2019.

Thomas was due to make $6.5 million this year. Of the amount, $2 million is guaranteed. If the contract contains offset language (it likely does), the Dolphins will get a dollar-for-dollar credit if/when he lands elsewhere.

Suh and Thomas join players like Jarvis Landry and Lawrence Timmons as former Dolphins. It’s hard not to wonder whether last year’s adversity caused some of these guys to reveal themselves in a way that prompted coach Adam Gase to move on.

Both players immediately become free agents. They can sign with any team.