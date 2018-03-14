Dolphins tender Jake Brendel, Mike Hull, Jordan Lucas

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they tendered three exclusive rights free agents — center Jake Brendel, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback/safety Jordan Lucas.

Brendel played all 16 games last season as a reserve offensive lineman. He also saw action on special teams.

Hull has played three seasons in Miami, which originally signed him as an undrafted college free agent. He has played in the Dolphins’ last 35 games, with four starts.

Lucas, a sixth-round pick in 2016, began last season on Miami’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on October 3. He has played in 19 games over the past two seasons.