Don Carey returning to Jacksonville

Getty Images

Defensive back Don Carey spent the last seven seasons with the Lions, but he’s headed back to the place where he played his first NFL games.

According to multiple reports, Carey will sign with the Jaguars once free agency officially opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Carey entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2009, but was claimed by Jacksonville off waivers that August. He spent the year on injured reserve and then made 10 starts for the Jags in 2010. He moved on to Detroit the next year and has only made 12 other starts while carving out a long career as a special teamer.

That figures to be his primary role during this stint with the Jaguars as well.