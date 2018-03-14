Eagles keep Nigel Bradham

Getty Images

The Eagles have made some adjustments to a championship roster, but they’ll be keeping one of their key contributors from the Super Bowl run.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham has agreed to terms. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a five-year, $40 million deal.

In 2016, Bradham arrived in Philadelphia, after four years in Buffalo. He started 15 regular-season games and all three postseason games for the Eagles in 2017.

Eight to 10 teams reportedly were interested in Bradham, who’ll turn 29 in September.

Regarded as one of the top linebackers available in free agency, Bradham was No. 62 on the PFT top-100 list of all players hitting the market.