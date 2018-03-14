Eagles officially announce Michael Bennett, Torrey Smith trades

Getty Images

The start of the new league year means that the trades we’ve been talking about for the last couple of weeks can officially go into the books, which means the Eagles are free to call defensive lineman Michael Bennett and cornerback Daryl Worley members of their team.

Bennett comes to the Eagles from Seattle along with a 2018 seventh-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick. Worley was acquired in a trade with the Panthers for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Bennett will join a deep defensive line in Philadelphia, although Beau Allen will no longer be part of the group after agreeing to a deal with the Buccaneers. The Eagles have reportedly agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to round out the group, but they did not announce that deal along with the trades.

They did announce the signing of former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson and announced the re-signing of linebacker Nigel Bradham earlier in the day.