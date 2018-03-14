Falcons adding guard Brandon Fusco

Getty Images

The Falcons can’t do too much in free agency until they deal with quarterback Matt Ryan‘s contract, but they got him some protection.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons have signed veteran guard Brandon Fusco to a three-year deal.

Fusco, 29, spent last year with the 49ers after playing his first six years with the Vikings.

He can play center or guard, and has 80 career starts. The Falcons bring back last year’s starting line, but Fusco’s a solid depth signing for a team that has improved as they put better blocking in front of Ryan.