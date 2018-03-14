Five years, $47.5 million for Weston Richburg

Getty Images

The cap-rich 49ers have broken the bank for a couple of free agents. Running back Jerick McKinnon got $7.5 million per year on a four-year deal, and center Weston Richburg got $9.5 million on a five-year deal.

Here are the full details of the contract the former Giants has signed with the 49ers.

1. Signing bonus: $9.3 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $3 million.

3. 2018 roster bonus (due fifth day of league year; fully guaranteed): $4.2 million.

4. 2019 base salary (guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed as of 4/1/19): $5.5 million.

5. 2020 base salary (guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed as of 4/1/20): $6.5 million.

6. 2021 base salary: $7.85 million.

7. 2022 base salary: $8.65 million.

The deal also has annual workout bonuses of $100,000 and annual per-game roster bonuses of $400,000.

2021 is an option year that must be exercised by the end of the 2020 league year, and 2022 is an option year that must be exercised by the end of the 2021 league year.

The deal includes $16.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $12 million in rolling injury guarantees that become fully guaranteed on the 49ers’ standard date of April 1.