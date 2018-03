AP

The Bills now have some competition for former Panthers players.

The Giants have signed cornerback Teddy Williams, according to a tweet from his agent.

Williams, who has sprinter’s speed, is a solid pickup for his special teams ability.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman signed him when he was running the Panthers, and Gettleman likes a known commodity. He’s already added former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, and tried to get guard Andrew Norwell before he went to Jacksonville.