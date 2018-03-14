Giants: Alec Ogletree our “defensive quarterback”

Getty Images

The Giants were finally able to make their trade for linebacker Alec Ogletree official on Wednesday.

They sent fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Rams in order to pick up the veteran and left no doubt about the role they have carved out for him in their defense.

“We’re very excited to have made the trade for Alec,” General Manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement. “He gives us our defensive quarterback. He was a two-time captain with the Rams, voted on by his teammates. He’s a leader, and that’s very important to us. Just as important, he’s a quality three-down MIKE linebacker. We’re just thrilled to have him.”

Ogletree has four years left on the deal he signed with the Rams last October. He’s set to have cap numbers of $10 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and a $9 million charge in 2021. The Giants can get all the money back in the final three years of the deal should the thrill that Gettleman is feeling on Wednesday dissipate over time.