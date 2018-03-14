Giants bringing in Cardinals linebacker Kareem Martin

Getty Images

The Giants are creating a new-look linebacker corps, and they’re doing it with some guys they know.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are signing Cardinals outside linebacker Kareem Martin.

Martin grew slowly into a role with the Cardinals, but the former third-round pick knows the scheme of new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher and should help implement it.

The big deal they’ve made on defense is the trade for Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree, as the Giants try to add to a supplement a strong front four.