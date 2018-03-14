Giants give Brett Jones second-round tender

Getty Images

Weston Richburg is headed to the 49ers on a five-year deal, which means that the Giants won’t have him playing center during the 2018 season.

That was also the case for much of the 2017 season as Richburg went on injured reserve in early November and Brett Jones handled the duties. The Giants moved to make sure Jones will be back in the mix for that spot this year as well.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have given Jones the second-round restricted free agent tender. That comes with a $2.941 million salary that is considerably less than they’d be paying Richburg if he remained in town.

Jones came to the Giants in 2015 after two years in the CFL and he made his first start the next year. He made 13 more starts last season and is set to make many more for a line that remains in need of improvements this offseason.