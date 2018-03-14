Giants guard Justin Pugh visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals are making it clear they want to improve their offensive line.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Giants guard Justin Pugh is visiting Arizona tomorrow.

The former first-rounder was limited to eight games last year because of back problems but didn’t need surgery, which is good. But the Giants, in the middle of their own line rebuild, didn’t seem to want to retain him, which could be construed as a less favorable sign.

The Cardinals have already signed former Bengals tackle Andre Smith, and adding blockers is a good idea since their quarterbacks are Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon.