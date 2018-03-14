Giants sign guard Patrick Omameh

Getty Images

The Giants were hoping to sign guard Andrew Norwell. Instead, they signed the guy whose job Norwell took.

Per a tweet from his agents, the Giants have agreed to terms with Jacksonville left guard Patrick Omameh.

Omameh was displaced when the Jaguars signed Norwell to a record-breaking deal, so the Giants were quick to move down their list.

The 28-year-old Omameh joins Patriots left tackle Nate Solder on the rebuilt Giants line, as General Manager Dave Gettleman begins collecting large people as soon as he can.