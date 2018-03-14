Jaguars backfill secondary with D.J. Hayden

Getty Images

The Jaguars lost slot corner Aaron Colvin to the Texans, but found a replacement this morning.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Jaguars will sign former Raiders first-rounder D.J. Hayden to a three-year, $19 million deal, with $9.5 million guaranteed.

Hayden spent last year with the Lions, after an unremarkable first four years with the Raiders.

Hayden’s perhaps best known for suffering a potentially fatal injury during his college years, in which a collision with a teammate in practice resulted in a torn vein which carries blood back to the heart. Despite that, the Raiders drafted him 12th overall in 2013, but other less dramatic injuries kept him from living up to his draft status.